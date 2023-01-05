Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Simon Property Group Acquisition worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,913,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE SPGS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

