Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 117,750 Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,743,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFTR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

