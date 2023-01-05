WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $103,835.08 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00445161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.02208234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.62 or 0.30413692 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

