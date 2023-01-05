Walter Public Investments Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

