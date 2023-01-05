Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 53,057 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,057 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 4.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

