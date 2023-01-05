Walter Public Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 3.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 454,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Planet Fitness

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

