Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.5-137.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.85.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.