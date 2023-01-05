Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

