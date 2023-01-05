Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.5-137.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

