Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WACGet Rating) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.73 ($17.80) and last traded at €16.69 ($17.76). Approximately 17,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.34 ($17.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.61 and its 200 day moving average is €16.47.

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.