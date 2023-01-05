Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.73 ($17.80) and last traded at €16.69 ($17.76). Approximately 17,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.34 ($17.38).

WAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.61 and its 200 day moving average is €16.47.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

