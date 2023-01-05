W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $137,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $554.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

