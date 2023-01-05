VRES Hits 24 Hour Volume of $636.97 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $549.10 million and $636.97 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.21927457 USD and is up 20.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $775.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

