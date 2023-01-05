Voyager Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.66 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $86.29 million and $3.66 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002888 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
