Voyager Token Price Tops $0.30 (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $84.80 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 173.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00443479 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.02217646 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.14 or 0.30298083 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
