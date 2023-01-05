Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Visteon worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Visteon Trading Up 0.8 %

VC traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.75 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

