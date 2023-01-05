Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EDI opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
