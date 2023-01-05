Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EDI opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

