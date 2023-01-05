Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total value of C$25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,038,215.02. Also, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 25,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total transaction of C$207,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,671,819.43.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

