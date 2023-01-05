VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $273,826.19 and $115.63 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00443312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.02224745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.66 or 0.30285197 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.