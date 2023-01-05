ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.63

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 113623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
ViacomCBS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.41.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ViacomCBS (VIACA)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.