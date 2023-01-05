Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,130 in the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

