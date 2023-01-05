Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VERX. TheStreet lowered Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of VERX opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -295.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,130. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

