Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.39 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $34,121.48 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00452005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00901026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00114474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00612107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00259844 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,820,610 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars.

