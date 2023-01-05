Veriti Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.60 and a 200-day moving average of $501.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.