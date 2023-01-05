Veriti Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

