Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

