Veriti Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

