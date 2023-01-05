Veriti Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

