Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.