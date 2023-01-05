Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

