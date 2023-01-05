Verge Price Down 0% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $478,103.79 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00442167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00904127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00109839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00603355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00256668 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

