Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Verasity has a total market cap of $23.30 million and $1.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011610 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

