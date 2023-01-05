Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178528 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,325,201.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

