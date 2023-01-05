Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.55

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.55 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.45). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 140,700 shares trading hands.

Venture Life Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £44.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,682.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.46.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

