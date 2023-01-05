Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 347,770 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.