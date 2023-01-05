Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

