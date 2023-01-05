Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
