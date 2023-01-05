Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

