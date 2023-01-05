Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 244,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

