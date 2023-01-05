Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 723,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 270,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,033,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

