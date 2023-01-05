Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.70. Approximately 1,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.14.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.10.
