Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 3.6%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.75 ($0.61). 113,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 42,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,650.00.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

