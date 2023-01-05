Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $224.49

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.49 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.67). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.76), with a volume of 18,981 shares changing hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.04. The stock has a market cap of £98.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,431.25.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.