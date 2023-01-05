USDD (USDD) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

USDD (USDD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $708.44 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

