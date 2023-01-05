Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Tops $51.11 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00030299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

