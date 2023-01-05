United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 998.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,806 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,699. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.