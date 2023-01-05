United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

