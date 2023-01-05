United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. United Community Banks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of United Community Banks worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

