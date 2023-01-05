Uniswap (UNI) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00032797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $61.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00451774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

