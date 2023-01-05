Uniswap Price Reaches $5.55 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00032909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.23 billion and $78.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00449474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

