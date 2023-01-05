UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $225.00. The company traded as high as $202.44 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 117460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $181.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

